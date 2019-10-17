Syrian Kurdish-led authority urges corridor for civilians to leave town

BEIRUT - The Kurdish-led authority in northeast Syria called for a corridor "to evacuate dead and wounded civilians" from Ras al-Ain town which Turkish forces have pushed into.



It said in a statement that people were trapped in the Syrian border town, urging foreign powers including the U.S.-led coalition and Russia, to intervene to get them out.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });