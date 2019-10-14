Syrian state media says army enters town of Manbij in northern Syria

CAIRO, - The Syrian army entered the town of Manbij in northern Syria on Monday, Syrian state TV and news agency said.



On Monday, Russian-backed Syrian government forces wasted no time in taking advantage of an abrupt U.S. retreat from Syria after the Turkish incursion, deploying deep inside Kurdish-held territory south of the Turkish frontier.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });