Syrian state media says army enters town of Manbij in northern Syria

CAIRO, - The Syrian army entered the town of Manbij in northern Syria on Monday, Syrian state TV and news agency said.
On Monday, Russian-backed Syrian government forces wasted no time in taking advantage of an abrupt U.S. retreat from Syria after the Turkish incursion, deploying deep inside Kurdish-held territory south of the Turkish frontier.
