Teen in Duma case convicted of being a member of a terrorist org.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 24, 2019 09:56
A teenager suspected of carrying out a terrorist attack in the Palestinian town of Duma was convicted of being a member of a terrorist organization on Thursday, according to Ynet.

The teenager had already signed a plea deal and admitted to multiple charges, but this charge was debated and placed before a court to make a final decision.


