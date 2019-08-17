Telegrass founder arrested in Ukraine

Ukraine's security services said that they arrested Amos Dov Silver, founder of the mass cannabis distribution network Telegrass, and he will be extradited to Israel.



Silver was arrested in Uman after attempting to flee custody. He was arrested in Ukraine in March and escaped while waiting for his extradition to Israel according to Walla.Three others were arrested on suspicion of helping Silver escape.







var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });