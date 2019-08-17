Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Telegrass founder arrested in Ukraine

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 17, 2019 12:16
 Ukraine's security services said that they arrested Amos Dov Silver, founder of the mass cannabis distribution network Telegrass, and he will be extradited to Israel.

Silver was arrested in Uman after attempting to flee custody. He was arrested in Ukraine in March and escaped while waiting for his extradition to Israel according to Walla.Three others were arrested on suspicion of helping Silver escape.



