Temple Mount activists to Netanyahu: Passover offering against COVID-19

The Temple Mount activist group Returning to the Mount sent a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday in which they called on him to allow them to make ritual offerings on Temple Mount on Wednesday to end the coronavirus pandemic.



Citing the biblical example of King David, whom the bible depicts as being able to rid the people of Israel from a massive plague by giving offerings on the holy site, they wrote that, God willing, “because of this action the Lord will remove all illnesses from us.”