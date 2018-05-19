May 19 2018
Sivan, 5, 5778
Texas to release names of 10 killed by gunman in art class

By REUTERS
May 19, 2018 08:37
Breaking news

(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

SANTA FE, Texas - Texas on Saturday will likely release the names of nine students and a teacher killed by a gunman, identified by authorities as a 17-year-old student armed with a shotgun and pistol, who opened fire in a morning art class in his Houston-area high school.

Santa Fe High School, southeast of Houston, joined on Friday a long list of U.S. campuses where students and faculty have been killed in mass shootings.

Shortly before 8 a.m., students said the gunman, identified by law enforcement as Dimitrios Pagourtzis, opened fire in an art class, sending students and staff fleeing.

Ten people were wounded, with several in critical condition.



Hot Opinion
Most Read
