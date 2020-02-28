Israeli who recovered in Japan develops coronavirus again in Israel

A third Israeli has been diagnosed with the Wuhan coronavirus within Israel, the Israeli Health Ministry reported on Friday afternoon. The man returned from quarantine in Japan after having having been presumed as "recovered", following his infection with the virus on the Princess Diamond cruise ship.second case of coronavirus to be diagnosed in Israel, and first case of transmission within the country, was discovered in the wife of the first coronavirus victim that was diagnosed in the country, who had begun developing symptoms after a visit to Milan.The Health Ministry released a list tracking the recent movements of the first victim, and warned anyone who had been within two meters of him for longer than 15 minutes must immediately be quarantined in their home and report to the ministry online via their coronavirus site.The man flew home to Israel after he was released from quarantine in Japan and is the second to be diagnosed as having the virus of those brought back to Israel of the Princess Diamond passengers.The passenger flew home to Israel on two commercial flights, both with Turkish Airlines: flight TK53 from Tokyo via Istanbul, and flight TK784 from Istanbul to Tel Aviv, which landed in Israel at 08:55.After being diagnosed, the man was transferred to be quarantined at Sheba Medical Center, along with the remaining healthy Princess Diamond passengers.Earlier on Friday, the