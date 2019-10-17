Thousands to take part in Jerusalem March

The Golden Gate also known as the Mercy Gate (R) and the Dome of the Rock at the Al-Aqsa mosques compound in Jerusalem's Old City. (photo credit: THOMAS COEX / AFP)

Tens of thousands of people are expected to take part in the Jerusalem March on Thursday, including Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion and delegations from about 50 countries.



The festivities will include three central events.

A march will start around 8:00 a.m. on the nature trails in Jerusalem.Starting at 10:00 a.m. there will be a family-friendly festival including a performance by singer Nasrin Kadri, an African circus, a dance company, drum circles, performances for children and clowns.At 3:00 p.m. a festive march will start with thousands of participants on the streets of the city led by the mayor and the Israel Police band.From 1:30 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., Ben Tzvi road, Yitzhak Rabin Boulevard, Bezalel Street, Ben Yehudah Street, Shmuel HaNagid Street, Be'eri Street, King George Street, Irgun Streeet, Hillel Street, Ben Sira Street, King David Street and David Remez Street will be closed to traffic.Between 8:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. heavy traffic is expected on Jabotinsky Street, Hanassi Street, HaAri Street, Binyamin Metudela Street and Sa'adia Gaon Street. Those who are traveling on Emek Refaim Street or Derech Beit Lehem northwards should use the HaTsanhanim Tunnel. Those coming to Jerusalem should use Highway 9.Public transport will not be available on Keren HaYesod Street, King David Street, King George Street, Mordehai A'liash Street during the march. Public transport can be accessed on Agripas Street, Ha-Nevi'im Street, King Solomon Street, Shivtei Israel Street and Yitshak Kariv Street.Parking will be available at Teddy Stadium and the Jerusalem International Convention Center and shuttles will bring particpants from these two locations to the gathering points for the march.

