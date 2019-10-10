Threat of right-wing terrorism "very high" in Germany - minister

HALLE - Germany's interior minister on Thursday warned after a gunman killed two people near a synagogue in the east of the country that the threat of anti-Semitism and right-wing terrorism was very high.



"We unfortunately have to face the truth, which - for some time already - is that the threat of anti-Semitism, right-wing extremism, and right-wing terrorism is very high," Horst Seehofer told a news conference in Halle.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });