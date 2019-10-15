Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Top U.S. Republican says Trump's sanctions 'do not go far enough'

By REUTERS
October 15, 2019 01:58
  The top Republican on the U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee on Monday said President Donald Trump's economic sanctions against Turkey do not go far enough.

"We appreciate the Administration's planned sanctions, but it does not go far enough to punish Turkey for its egregious offenses in Syria," U.S. Representative Mike McCaul's office said in a statement. 


