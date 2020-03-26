The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Transportation Minister lauds Gantz for ‘getting a backbone'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 26, 2020 16:06
Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich lauded Blue and White leader Benny Gantz for his demand to be nominated as the new Knesset Speaker following Yuli Edelstein's resignation.  
 
“It seems that, finally, Benny Gantz is starting to show a backbone, and is removing himself from the chokehold of (Yair) Lapid and (Moshe) Ya’alon,” Smotrich tweeted. 
 
It is speculated that Gantz's decision to over-ride Lapid and Ya'alon's wishes might lead to the breakup of Blue and White.  
 
Until a new speaker is sworn in, the speaker is Labor leader Amir Peretz, the oldest among the MKs.  
Venezuela's Maduro to face U.S. drug trafficking charges - source
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/26/2020 04:17 PM
Dutch coronavirus cases rise by 1,019 to 7,431 -authorities
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/26/2020 03:38 PM
Mnuchin: Americans to get aid within three weeks amid coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/26/2020 03:37 PM
200 Arab-Israeli students return from Jordan
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/26/2020 03:19 PM
El Al to cease all regular flights - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/26/2020 03:01 PM
Vietnam quarantines tens of thousands in camps amid coronavirus outbreak
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/26/2020 02:41 PM
Coronavirus: Sick Israelis spikes to 2,666
  • By JERUSALEM POST SPORTS STAFF
  • 03/26/2020 02:14 PM
A sixth Israeli has died from coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/26/2020 01:49 PM
Naftali Bennett: IDF prepared for shutdown, but we'll ease into it
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 03/26/2020 01:40 PM
Saudi Arabia releases 250 immigration offenders amid coronavirus outbreak
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/26/2020 12:56 PM
Iran's coronvirus death toll climbs to 2,234
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/26/2020 12:27 PM
Coronavirus causes Spain to authorize two more weeks of lockdown
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/26/2020 12:26 PM
Lebanon's defense council urges 2 week extension of shutdown - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/26/2020 11:42 AM
Right-wing bloc to participate in discussions of the Knesset committees
  • By ERIC BENDER/MAARIV
  • 03/26/2020 11:10 AM
UK health minister says 560,000 volunteers sign up to help NHS
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/26/2020 09:36 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Map
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by