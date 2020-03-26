Transportation Minister lauds Gantz for ‘getting a backbone'

Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich lauded Blue and White leader Benny Gantz for his demand to be nominated as the new Knesset Speaker following Yuli Edelstein's resignation.



“It seems that, finally, Benny Gantz is starting to show a backbone, and is removing himself from the chokehold of (Yair) Lapid and (Moshe) Ya’alon,” Smotrich tweeted.



It is speculated that Gantz's decision to over-ride Lapid and Ya'alon's wishes might lead to the breakup of Blue and White.



Until a new speaker is sworn in, the speaker is Labor leader Amir Peretz, the oldest among the MKs.