Trump: Iranians must change before a meeting can occur

UNITED NATIONS, - US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the Iranians have no choice but to change before a meeting with him can occur, but he looks forward to having a great relationship in the future.
Speaking before he was due to address the UN General Assembly, Trump said: "I'm not meeting with them until they change their tune. It will happen. I believe they have no choice. We look forward to having a great relationship with Iran, but it won't happen now."
