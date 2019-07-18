Trump: U.S. downed Iranian drone near Strait of Hormuz

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The USS Boxer destroyed an Iranian drone that had come within 1,000 yards of the ship in the Strait of Hormuz, US President Donald Trump said on Thursday.



“The Boxer took defensive action against an Iranian drone, which had closed into a near distance, approximately 1,000 yards,” Trump said about the incident in between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.



"This is the latest of many provocative and hostile actions by Iran against vessels operating in international waters." Trump said, according to CNN reporter Steve Brusk. "The United States reserves the right to defend our personnel, our facilities and interest and calls upon all nations to condemn Iran’s attempts to disrupt freedom of navigation and global commerce. I also call on other nation to protect their ships as they go through the strait."The US took defensive action against an Iranian drone after it came within "threatening range" of the USS Boxer, the Pentagon said.



Tensions between Washington and Tehran peeked last month after Iran shot down a US drone, with Trump calling the move "loose and stupid."



Earlier on Thursday, the United States demanded Iran immediately release a vessel it seized in the Gulf and a U.S. military commander in the region said the United States would work "aggressively" to ensure free passage of vessels through the vital waterway.



Responding to an announcement by Iran's Revolutionary Guards that they had seized a foreign ship smuggling fuel, the U.S. State Department insisted Iran had to free the ship and its crew and stop harassing vessels in and around the Strait of Hormuz.



The United States blames Iran for a series of attacks on shipping since mid-May in the world's most important oil artery, accusations Tehran rejects but that have raised fears the long-time foes could stumble into war.



Iran played down the seizure of the ship, which it said was a small vessel that was smuggling oil.





