June 20 2018
|
Tammuz, 7, 5778
|
Trump eyes executive action to end immigrant child separation

By REUTERS
June 20, 2018 18:01
WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump is considering taking executive action on Wednesday that would allow children to stay with detained immigrant parents through the adjudication process, a Fox News reporter said on Twitter, citing unidentified sources.

"Sources say Admin believes it is likely to draw a court challenge on the basis of Flores v Reno," the reporter said, referring to a 1997 settlement agreement setting standards for the treatment of immigrant minors.


June 20, 2018
Hamas to Liberman: Don't misunderstand our patience

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

