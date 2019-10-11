Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Trump joins Twitch days after German synagogue shooting streamed on site

By REUTERS
October 11, 2019 03:57
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

U.S. President Donald Trump has joined Amazon Inc's Twitch, his verified account on the video game live-streaming platform showed in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election, only a few days after the German synagogue shooting was streamed on the same platform.

A message about Trump's rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota figures on his channel https://www.twitch.tv/donaldtrump, which garnered more than 7,000 followers by Friday. With 15 million users, the platform is primarily a gaming site but also has channels on sports, music and politics.

U.S. presidential election candidate Bernie Sanders and U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined the video streaming platform earlier this year.

Trump has been an active user of Twitter Inc, with more than 65 million followers of his posts on new tariffs in the U.S.-China trade war and other political decisions.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 11, 2019
U.S. House Republicans to seek sanctions on Turkey over Kurd offensive

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings