Trump loses bid for total secrecy for Cohen probe documents

NEW YORK - A federal judge said US President Donald Trump should publicly file his objections to findings of a court-appointed special master reviewing documents seized in a probe of the business dealings of his longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen.



In an order issued on Friday, US District Judge Kimba Wood in Manhattan rejected efforts by Trump, the Trump Organization and Cohen to file their objections entirely under seal.



She agreed with the government that the filings should be public except as to portions that "divulge the substance of the contested documents."



Wood said she would decide later which portions could be sealed.



Joanna Hendon, a lawyer for Trump, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Todd Harrison, a lawyer for Cohen, did not immediately respond to similar requests.







