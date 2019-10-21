Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Trump says ceasefire in Syria is holding despite a few skirmishes

By REUTERS
October 21, 2019 20:32
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON - The ceasefire between Turkey and Kurdish forces in Syria is holding despite some skirmishes, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday, a day before the truce expires late on Tuesday.

Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House at a meeting of his Cabinet, said that the United States never gave a commitment to the Kurds to stay in the region to protect them for the rest of their lives.


