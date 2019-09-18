Trump says he has ordered substantial increase of Iran sanctions

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he had ordered Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to "substantially increase sanctions" imposed on Iran, amid escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran.



He did not give additional details on the move, which follows weekend attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia that some U.S. officials have blamed on Iran.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });