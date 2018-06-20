June 20 2018
|
Tammuz, 7, 5778
|
Trump signs executive order to keep immigrant families together

By REUTERS
June 20, 2018 22:23
WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump, addressing what his administration has characterized as an unwanted side effect of his zero-tolerance policy on illegal immigration, signed an executive order on Wednesday to keep families who illegally cross the US southern border together as they await immigration proceedings.

"It's about keeping families together while at the same time making sure that we have a very powerful, very strong border,” Trump told reporters as he signed the measure.


