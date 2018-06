In a Friday evening tweet, President Trump threatened the European Union with a 20% tariff on automobile exports to the US.







Based on the Tariffs and Trade Barriers long placed on the U.S. & its great companies and workers by the European Union, if these Tariffs and Barriers are not soon broken down and removed, we will be placing a 20% Tariff on all of their cars coming into the U.S. Build them here! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2018



Trump told the EU in the tweet that if the "tariffs and trade barriers" that have been placed on the US aren't removed, the US will respond with tariffs of its own.Trump also implied that European manufacturers should produce their vehicles in the US, ending his tweet with "Build them here!"