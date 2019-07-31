Trump to visit Poland to mark 80 years to start of the Second World War

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
US President Donald Trump will visit Poland on the first of September to mark 80 years to the start of the Second World War, the office of Polish President Andrzej Duda announced on Tuesday via an aid, JNS reported
.
Trump is expected to arrive in Poland on august 31 and attend state ceremonies in Warsaw.
The invasion of the German army into Poland started the Second World War. Roughly six million Polish citizens, half of them Jewish, were killed during the Nazi occupation of the country.
Roughly 90% of the Polish-Jewish community was murdered in the Holocaust.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>