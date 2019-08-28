Trump's Peace Plan will not be published before Israel's elections

The Trump administration will not publish the political part of the peace plan before the elections in Israel, Jason Greenblatt announced on Wednesday.



On Monday, US president Donald Trump suggested that he might release the plan. "I think you may see what the deal is before the election," he told reporters at the G7 summit. "And I think the deal will happen.



"Everybody says, that's the deal that can't be made, Israel and the Palestinians. There’s tremendous hatred for many, many decades, and everybody says that is a deal that can’t be made. So we'll see if we can make it," Trump concluded.



