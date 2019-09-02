Tunisian policeman, three Islamist militants killed in clashes

A Tunisian policeman and three Islamist militants were killed on Monday in a security operation near the Algerian border, two weeks ahead of presidential elections on September 15, state television reported.



The policeman who was killed was the head of a police station in the town of Haidra, it added.



