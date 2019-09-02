Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Tunisian policeman, three Islamist militants killed in clashes

By REUTERS
September 2, 2019 11:14
A Tunisian policeman and three Islamist militants were killed on Monday in a security operation near the Algerian border, two weeks ahead of presidential elections on September 15, state television reported.

The policeman who was killed was the head of a police station in the town of Haidra, it added.


