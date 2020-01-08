Turkey, Russia call for ceasefire in Libya on Jan 12

ISTANBUL - Turkey and Russia on Wednesday called on all parties in Libya to stop hostilities and declare a ceasefire at midnight on January 12, after talks between presidents Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin in Istanbul.Turkey has backed Fayez al-Serraj's Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), while Russia has sent forces to back General Khalifa Haftar's opposing forces to the east. Ankara has said it will send troops to Libya upon the GNA's request.In a joint statement, Turkey and Russia called on parties in Libya to "declare a sustainable ceasefire, supported by the necessary measures to be taken for stabilizing the situation on the ground and normalizing daily life in Tripoli and other cities."