Turkey, Russia call for ceasefire in Libya on Jan 12

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 8, 2020 17:48
ISTANBUL - Turkey and Russia on Wednesday called on all parties in Libya to stop hostilities and declare a ceasefire at midnight on January 12, after talks between presidents Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin in Istanbul.
Turkey has backed Fayez al-Serraj's Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), while Russia has sent forces to back General Khalifa Haftar's opposing forces to the east. Ankara has said it will send troops to Libya upon the GNA's request.In a joint statement, Turkey and Russia called on parties in Libya to "declare a sustainable ceasefire, supported by the necessary measures to be taken for stabilizing the situation on the ground and normalizing daily life in Tripoli and other cities."


Tags Libya Turkey Russia
One dead, three people injured in a shooting in Ottawa
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/08/2020 04:14 PM
Fugitive ex-Nissan boss Ghosn says treated ruthlessly by Japan
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/08/2020 03:30 PM
French foreign ministry: French citizens in Haifa should exercise caution
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/08/2020 03:02 PM
Man attacked by stone-throwing in the West Bank - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/08/2020 01:54 PM
Nir Barkat says he will create 20 Bible-based tourist sites in West Bank
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/08/2020 01:33 PM
Iran civil aviation org says will not give black box to Boeing
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/08/2020 12:50 PM
Both black boxes of crashed Ukrainian airliner have been found - Iran TV
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/08/2020 12:46 PM
France condemns Iranian strikes
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/08/2020 12:44 PM
Islamist group al Shabaab claims Somalia bomb attack that killed three
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/08/2020 12:30 PM
Iraqi PM: Dangerous crisis threatens 'devastating all out war' in world
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS
  • 01/08/2020 12:30 PM
Iraqi PM received word from Iran about missile attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/08/2020 12:29 PM
Iraqi Kurdish leaders calls for region to be kept out of rivalries
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/08/2020 12:00 PM
Iran-backed Iraqi militia leader promises Iraqi response to US air strike
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/08/2020 11:45 AM
Bennett: Gov. policy is that Area C belongs to Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/08/2020 11:38 AM
Iran oil minister: Oil price hike benefits Tehran
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/08/2020 11:32 AM
