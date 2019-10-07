Turkey attacks Kurds, SDF in Iraq, Syria as U.S. withdraws

Turkish forces carried out attacks against Kurdish forces and the anti-Assad Syrian Democratic Forces militia in Syria and Iraq near the Turkish border on Monday evening.



Turkish forces attacked SDF positions in the city of al-Malikiyah in the Hasakah area in northern Syria, according to Syrian state news agency SANA.

The SDF includes Kurds and others in eastern Syria which the US has helped train, assist and advise during the war on ISIS.Earlier on Monday, the United States announced that it would be withdrawing from Syria.Turkey will move forward with its long-planned military operation to create what it calls a "safe zone" in northern Syria and U.S. forces will not support or be involved in it, the White House press secretary announced early Monday morning."The United States Armed Forces will not support or be involved in the operation, and United States forces, having defeated the ISIS territorial 'Caliphate,' will no longer be in the immediate area," said the White House press secretary on Monday morning.The SDF withdrew from an oil field in the Deir ez-Zor area and headed towards the Turkish border on Monday, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. The SDF lead protests against Iranian-backed militias in the Deir ez-Zor area in September.The SOHR recorded a high alert level among the SDF in the Hasakah area due to concerns about a possible imminent Turkish invasion.The Turkish Air Force "neutralized" three PKK (Kurdistan Workers' Party) members in northern Iraq on Monday, according to the Turkish National Defense Ministry, reported the Turkish Anadolu Agency.The attacks were carried out in the Gara region near the Turkey-Iraq border."Turkey’s unprovoked attack on our areas will have a negative impact on our fight against ISIS and the stability and peace we have created in the region in the recent years," said the SDF in a press statement. "As the Syrian Democratic Forces, we are determined to defend our land at all costs."Iran's foreign minister on Monday backed Syrian sovereignty and opposed military action in a phone call with his Turkish counterpart, state media said, after a U.S. pull-back of troops in northeast Syria appeared to open the way to a Turkish attack."(Mohammad Javad) Zarif, opposed military action and emphasized respect for Syria's territorial integrity and national sovereignty and the need to fight terrorism and bring stability and security to Syria," state broadcaster IRIB said, about the phone call with Turkey's Mevlut Cavusoglu.Seth J. Frantzman and Reuters contributed to this report.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });