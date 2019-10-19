Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Turkey has resumed attacking the Kurds - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 19, 2019 14:43
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Syrian reports say that human rights organizations are claiming that Turkish forces have begun attacking Kurdish-held areas, Channel 12 reported.

The organizations are also saying that the attacks directly contradict the ceasefire that the United States brokered.


