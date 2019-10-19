Turkey has resumed attacking the Kurds - report

Syrian reports say that human rights organizations are claiming that Turkish forces have begun attacking Kurdish-held areas, Channel 12 reported.



The organizations are also saying that the attacks directly contradict the ceasefire that the United States brokered.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });