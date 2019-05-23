Breaking news.
Turkey stopped purchasing Iranian oil as of May as U.S. waivers granted last November to eight buyers expired, and will continue to abide by Washington's demand that it halt all imports of crude oil from the Islamic Republic, a senior Turkish official said on Wednesday.
"We are not getting any oil from Iran now," said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. "We were one of the eight countries getting an exception from those sanctions, and now we are ready to abide by them," he said.
The US decision to fully reimpose sanctions on Iranian oil ended a six-month reprieve for Turkey and seven other big importers as Washington stepped up attempts to isolate Iran and choke off its oil revenues.
