Turkey to implement northeast Syria plan unless controls 'safe zone' within weeks - Erdogan

By REUTERS
August 31, 2019 18:30
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that Turkey will put its own operation plan into effect if Turkish troops do not control a "safe zone" in northeast Syria, which it has been planning with the United States, within a few weeks.

Turkey and the United States have set up a joint operation center for the planned safe zone along Syria's northeastern border, but have been at odds over the size of the zone or the command structure of the forces to operate there.


