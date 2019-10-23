Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Turkey to re-evaluate plan for NE Syria observation posts

By REUTERS
October 23, 2019 12:18
ISTANBUL - Turkey will re-evaluate its plan to establish 12 observation posts in northeastern Syria, Turkish security sources said on Wednesday after Ankara and Moscow struck a deal calling for a Kurdish militia to withdraw from the border area.

The sources said there was no need for a new military operation following the withdrawal of the YPG militia fighters from an area seized by Turkish-led forces in a cross-border offensive launched on Oct. 9.


