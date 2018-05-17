Turkish FM presses for advance of U.N. resolution on Jerusalem

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said in a television interview on Thursday that Turkey is determined to advance a UN resolution on Jerusalem in the UN General Assembly.



He also condemned Israel's actions in Gaza on Monday, saying that Israel must "be held accountable to the law for its attacks against nonviolent Palestinian protesters in Gaza."



Çavuşoğlu added that in 2016, when relations between Turkey and Israel were normalized, Turkey made clear to Israel that this didn't mean that it would remain silent if Palestinian rights were violated.



"The level of Turkey's reaction to Israel will be proportional to the level of its violation of Palestinian rights," he emphasized.



Share on facebook Share on twitter