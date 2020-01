ISTANBUL - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that Turkish military units had started moving to Libya to support Fayez al-Serraj's internationally-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), based in Tripoli.Speaking in an interview with broadcaster CNN Turk, Erdogan said Turkey was also sending senior military personnel.

