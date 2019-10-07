Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Turkish "safe zone" in Syria targets terrorist elements - Erdogan spokesman

By REUTERS
October 7, 2019 07:59
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman said on Monday the planned "safe zone" in northern Syria aims to clear terrorist elements from the border and return refugees safely to Syria within the framework of Syrian territorial integrity.

Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin made the comment on Twitter after the White House press secretary said Turkey will soon be moving forward with its operation into northern Syria and that U.S. armed forces will not support it or be involved.


