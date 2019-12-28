The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
BREAKING NEWS

Two killed in shooting near Huston, Texas - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 28, 2019 10:14
Two people were killed when gunmen opened fire and shot at least eight people during a music video shoot near Houston, Texas on Friday, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

"All of the sudden, basically they were ambushed, we believe, by individuals in cars and/or foot," Gonzalez told NBC news, saying that the exact details of the incident were preliminary.
“This is a very serious situation — this is a residential neighborhood,” Gonzalez told NBC News. “A lot of shots were fired.”
61 dead, 51 injured in Somalia bomb blast - ambulance official
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/28/2019 11:09 AM
Mount Hermon open for visitors after days of snow
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 12/28/2019 09:46 AM
Australian communities told to evacuate as fire approaches
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/28/2019 09:37 AM
Blast at busy Mogadishu checkpoint kills 13, injures dozens - witnesses
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/28/2019 09:36 AM
Two dead in fire at Russia's Novatek oil and gas field - reports
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/28/2019 09:12 AM
US State Secretary Mike Pompeo: Iranian govt fears its own citizens
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/28/2019 07:01 AM
Democrat Warren's US presidential campaign issues fundraising plea
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/28/2019 03:13 AM
Chicken pox outbreak forces migrant shelter to shutter in northern Mexico
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/28/2019 02:46 AM
Explosion at Kansas aircraft plant injures 15 people
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/28/2019 01:09 AM
American civilian contractor killed in Iraq base rocket attack -officials
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/28/2019 12:15 AM
Russia, in letter to WADA, disagrees with decision to ban its athletes
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/27/2019 11:56 PM
Iraqi military base housing U.S. forces attacked with rockets - statement
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/27/2019 09:16 PM
Man in his car found dead on road 85
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/27/2019 07:39 PM
Thirty-five civilians killed in militant attack in Burkina Faso
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/27/2019 06:22 PM
Body of 20-year old man found near Ramat Hasharon
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/27/2019 04:38 PM
