Two killed in shooting near Huston, Texas - report

Update: we now believe the number of gunshot victims to be at least 8. A group of Hispanic males (in their 20s) were filming a music video in the parking lot when unknown suspects possibly drove by and opened fire on the group. December 28, 2019

Two people were killed when gunmen opened fire and shot at least eight people during a music video shoot near Houston, Texas on Friday, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez."All of the sudden, basically they were ambushed, we believe, by individuals in cars and/or foot," Gonzalez told NBC news, saying that the exact details of the incident were preliminary.“This is a very serious situation — this is a residential neighborhood,” Gonzalez told NBC News. “A lot of shots were fired.”