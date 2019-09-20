Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Two men enter garden pool in Tel Aviv, electrocuted

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 20, 2019 07:44
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Two men in their 20's dipped in a garden pool in Tel Aviv during Thursday night and were electrocuted, Police spokesperson reported on Friday.

They were taken to Tel Aviv Souraski Medical Center, one is in critical condition and the other is suffering from light injuries. Police is investigating the scene. 


September 20, 2019
Iran's Zarif questions U.S. coalition for "peaceful resolution"

By REUTERS

