Two men enter garden pool in Tel Aviv, electrocuted

Two men in their 20's dipped in a garden pool in Tel Aviv during Thursday night and were electrocuted, Police spokesperson reported on Friday.



They were taken to Tel Aviv Souraski Medical Center, one is in critical condition and the other is suffering from light injuries. Police is investigating the scene.



