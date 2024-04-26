DeSantis condemns pro-Hamas protests at universities: 'You are going to be expelled in Florida'

In response to recent anti-Israel protests across US campuses, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis criticized elite universities for allowing pro-Hamas activists to "rule the roost," stating that such behavior will not be tolerated in Florida.

DeSantis expressed his disapproval on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday: "At places like Columbia and Yale, Hamas protesters rule the roost, and the universities are too weak and scared to do anything—even as these mobs harass Jewish students and faculty. If you try that at a Florida university, you are going to be expelled."

At places like Columbia and Yale, Hamas protesters rule the roost, and the universities are too weak and scared to do anything—even as these mobs harass Jewish students and faculty.If you try that at a Florida university, you are going to be expelled. pic.twitter.com/pY1VkoiTwn — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 25, 2024

These comments come amid escalating tensions at universities like Columbia, Harvard, and Yale, where anti-Israel protests have led to clashes with police, arrests, and expanding encampments. The protests, stemming from the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, have drawn criticism for promoting antisemitism and intimidating Jewish students and faculty.