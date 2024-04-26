Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

DeSantis condemns pro-Hamas protests at universities: 'You are going to be expelled in Florida'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: APRIL 26, 2024 08:37

In response to recent anti-Israel protests across US campuses, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis criticized elite universities for allowing pro-Hamas activists to "rule the roost," stating that such behavior will not be tolerated in Florida. 

DeSantis expressed his disapproval on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday: "At places like Columbia and Yale, Hamas protesters rule the roost, and the universities are too weak and scared to do anything—even as these mobs harass Jewish students and faculty. If you try that at a Florida university, you are going to be expelled."

These comments come amid escalating tensions at universities like Columbia, Harvard, and Yale, where anti-Israel protests have led to clashes with police, arrests, and expanding encampments. The protests, stemming from the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, have drawn criticism for promoting antisemitism and intimidating Jewish students and faculty.

Israeli citizen killed by anti-tank missile in Mount Dov area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/26/2024 09:26 AM
Egyptian intelligence chief to head delegation to Israel - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/26/2024 08:11 AM
US to announce new restrictions on firearm exports
By REUTERS
04/26/2024 07:54 AM
IDF, Hezbollah exchange fire on Lebanon border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/26/2024 01:22 AM
Bernie Sanders to Netanyahu: you are using antisemitism as a distraction
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/26/2024 12:33 AM
Yeshiva University re-opens admissions amid safety concerns on campuses
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/26/2024 12:19 AM
US preparing to announce $6b in weapons for Ukraine, Politico reports
By REUTERS
04/26/2024 12:12 AM
Yemen's Houthis say they targeted MSC Darwin ship in Gulf of Aden
By REUTERS
04/26/2024 12:01 AM
China must stop aiding Russia if seeks good relations with West - NATO
By REUTERS
04/25/2024 09:39 PM
Israel willing to consider accepting 20 hostages as part of deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/25/2024 09:08 PM
WH: Up to governors, not Biden to call National Guard on campuses
By HANNAH SARISOHN
04/25/2024 08:40 PM
White House: There's not going to be a two-state solution with Hamas
By HANNAH SARISOHN
04/25/2024 08:28 PM
Judge rejects Trump bid to throw $83.3 writer million defamation verdict
By REUTERS
04/25/2024 07:24 PM
IAF jets strike Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/25/2024 06:37 PM
Biden publishes photo with released four-year-old hostage Abigail Idan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/25/2024 06:20 PM