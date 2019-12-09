The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
BREAKING NEWS

Two sentenced in Jordan for planning attack against Israeli embassy

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 9, 2019 16:26
A Jordanian court sentenced a man for planning an attack against the Israeli embassy in Amman, Ynet reported on Monday.
Khaled Abu Ria was sentenced to eight years. According to his conviction, he was planning to open fire targeting the embassy complex with the aim of killing Israelis as a response to the transfer of the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in May 2018, and to the tensions at the Gaza border.According to Khan, another man, Munir Ibrahim, was sentenced to three years after he planned to infiltrate Israel and kill soldiers.
IDF soldier seriously injured by lightning strike
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/09/2019 04:54 PM
More than two dozen people feared missing after NZ volcanic eruption kills 5
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/09/2019 04:45 PM
Donald Trump to meet Russia's foreign minister on Tuesday
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/09/2019 02:28 PM
New Zealand police: No more survivors expected from volcano eruption
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/09/2019 01:41 PM
Senior North Korean official: Trump is a heedless and erratic old man
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/09/2019 01:02 PM
Japan and Iran discuss possibility of Hassan Rouhani visiting
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/09/2019 12:34 PM
Turkey says has deported 11 French 'terrorist' suspects
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/09/2019 12:32 PM
Quake hits Florence area, trains temporarily suspended
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/09/2019 11:55 AM
New Zealand police says at least five dead in volcano eruption
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/09/2019 10:28 AM
Rockets hit military base near Baghdad airport, 6 wounded
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/09/2019 10:14 AM
Israeli student in critical condition after car accident in Romania
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/09/2019 08:27 AM
Police: 40 vehicles were damaged in Shuafat
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/09/2019 06:58 AM
Saudi crown prince expressed condolences over Florida shooting to Trump
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/09/2019 02:14 AM
Former Bolivian president: 'Assistance from Israel is foreign meddling'
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/09/2019 12:58 AM
Lebanon president delays designating PM until Dec. 16
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/08/2019 10:02 PM
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
