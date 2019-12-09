Two sentenced in Jordan for planning attack against Israeli embassy

A Jordanian court sentenced a man for planning an attack against the Israeli embassy in Amman, Ynet reported on Monday.Khaled Abu Ria was sentenced to eight years. According to his conviction, he was planning to open fire targeting the embassy complex with the aim of killing Israelis as a response to the transfer of the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in May 2018, and to the tensions at the Gaza border.According to Khan, another man, Munir Ibrahim, was sentenced to three years after he planned to infiltrate Israel and kill soldiers.