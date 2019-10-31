Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Two suspects extradited from Russia in Adiel Torati murder case

By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV
October 31, 2019 07:53
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Two suspects in the murder of Adiel Torati have been extradited from Russia to Israel.

The suspects, ages 16 and 18, left the country right after Torati's death in January 2019, as the investigation against them was ongoing.During the investigation, it became clear that the suspects had fled to Uman, and six months later fled to Russia as well.

With their arrival in Russia, the suspects were arrested and have since been in custody of the Russian police, until they were extradited to Israel. 


Related Content

Breaking news
October 31, 2019
CIA-backed Afghan units carry out illegal killings, other abuse - group

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings