Two suspects extradited from Russia in Adiel Torati murder case

Two suspects in the murder of Adiel Torati have been extradited from Russia to Israel.



The suspects, ages 16 and 18, left the country right after Torati's death in January 2019, as the investigation against them was ongoing.During the investigation, it became clear that the suspects had fled to Uman, and six months later fled to Russia as well.



With their arrival in Russia, the suspects were arrested and have since been in custody of the Russian police, until they were extradited to Israel.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });