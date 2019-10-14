Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

UAE cooperating with Russia to buy Russian nuclear fuel, minister

By REUTERS
October 14, 2019 11:01
The United Arab Emirates is cooperating with Russia to buy Russian nuclear fuel, state-run news agency (WAM) quoted the UAE's Minister of Energy and Industry as saying on Monday.

"There is cooperation between the two countries to buy Russian nuclear fuel in relation to the UAE's peaceful program for nuclear energy," Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said.


