UK PM Johnson's Conservatives have 7-point lead over Labour

LONDON - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives have a seven percentage-point lead over the opposition Labour Party ahead of a Dec. 12 election, according to an ICM poll published by Reuters on Monday.



ICM's first poll of the election campaign put the Conservatives on 38% and Labour on 31%. The pro-European Union Liberal Democrats had the support of 15% of those surveyed, while the Brexit Party was on 9%.The poll of 2,047 people, carried out online between Nov. 1 and 4, shows a narrower gap than recent surveys from other pollsters, which have put the Conservatives between 8 and 17 percentage points ahead of Labour.



