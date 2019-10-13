Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

UK's Johnson will speak to EU leaders on Brexit deal by end of Monday

By REUTERS
October 13, 2019 03:40
Oct 13 - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will speak to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker by the end of Monday in an attempt to urge the leaders to support his Brexit deal, the Sunday Times reported.

Johnson will offer the three leaders the option to either help him deliver a new deal this week, or to agree on a friendly version of no-deal Brexit by Oct. 31, the newspaper said, citing a source familiar with the conversations.


