UK's Labour will try to amend Brexit deal legislation

By REUTERS
October 20, 2019 11:29
LONDON - Britain's opposition Labour Party will try to amend legislation to ratify Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal, the party's finance spokesman John McDonnell said on Sunday.

Johnson has said he will bring forward the legislation in parliament next week, after parliament voted on Saturday to withhold approval of the agreement until formal ratification legislation has passed."We'll be moving amendments and see whether or not we can get some form of agreement through the House of Commons that's then acceptable," McDonnell told Sky News, citing issues Labour wants to see included such as protection of workers' rights.

He also said the issue of a second Brexit referendum would "almost inevitably come up."


