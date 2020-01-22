UN welcomes new Lebanese government, will help with economic crisis

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres welcomed the formation of a new Lebanese government on Tuesday and will work with the new premier to support reforms in the heavily indebted country grappling with an urgent economic crisis.A statement issued by Guterres' spokesperson also said the United Nations was committed to supporting "Lebanon's strengthening of its sovereignty, stability and political independence."Lebanon formed a new government under Prime Minister Hassan Diab after the Shi'ite Hezbollah movement and its allies agreed on a cabinet after weeks of wrangling over portfolios.