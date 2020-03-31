UNSC welcomes Israeli-Palestinian cooperation against Corona

The United Nations Security Council welcomed Israeli-Palestinian cooperation in halting the spread of. the Corona virus in the Palestinian territories, according to a statement put out by Israel's Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon.



The UNSC issued a formal statement saying it "welcomed ongoing Israeli-Palestinian coordination to address this common challenge" of the coronavirus, Danon's office said. It added the 15-member of the UNSC called on called on Israelis and Palestinians to increase those efforts. The UNSC also lauded the work of the UN in coordinating those efforts.



"The Security Council's statement illustrates the importance of Israel's actions in the region to curb the spread of the epidemic," Danon said.



On Monday the UNSC held an informal meeting via a video conference call in which it discussed the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The UN and a number of member states lauded the joint Israeli-Palestinian cooperation with the US stating that it provided a blue-print for renewed peace talks.