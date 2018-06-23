June 23 2018
|
Tammuz, 10, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

UN's Guterres demands immediate end to military escalation in Syria

By REUTERS
June 23, 2018 02:36
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

UNITED NATIONS - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an immediate end to the military escalation in southwestern Syria, his spokesman said on Friday, after government forces this week ramped up their assault on opposition areas.

"The attacks have resulted in the displacement of thousands of civilians, the majority of whom are moving towards the Jordanian border. The Secretary-General is also concerned at the significant risks these offensives pose to regional security," Stephane Dujarric, Guterres' spokesman, said in a statement.


Related Content

Breaking news
June 23, 2018
Pentagon indefinitely suspends some training exercises with S.Korea

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut