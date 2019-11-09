U.S.: 75 Jewish tombstone vandalized in Omaha

Roughly 75 tombstones were vandalized in the Temple Israel graveyard in Omaha, Nebraska, Walla reported.



The damage to the graveyard is estimated at fifty thousand dollars, the local paper Omaha World further reported. Local police have begun investigating.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });