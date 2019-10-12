Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

U.S. House Foreign Affairs leaders seek protection of Kurds in Syria

By REUTERS
October 12, 2019 02:37
US lawmakers introduced a resolution on Friday opposing President Donald Trump's decision to clear the way for Turkey to attack Kurdish fighters, underscoring unhappiness from both Democrats and Trump's fellow Republicans in the US Congress over his Syria policy.


Representatives Eliot Engel, the Democratic chairman of the US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, and Mike McCaul, the committee's ranking Republican, introduced the resolution expressing strong support for Kurdish forces in Syria and recognizing their contribution to the fight against Islamic State militants.
It also called on Turkey to immediately stop military action in northeast Syria and called on the United States to stand with Syrian Kurdish communities affected by violence.


The measure is not binding, but it comes as more and more members of Congress are criticizing the administration over the issue.


