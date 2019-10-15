U.S. Sen. Graham says he will introduce Turkey sanctions bill on Thursday

WASHINGTON - Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham said on Tuesday he will introduce a bill on Thursday sanctioning Turkey for its invasion of northern Syria.



"I will be introducing sanctions against Turkey Thursday and I do appreciate what the (Trump) administration has done against Turkey through executive action but more to follow," Graham told reporters.

