U.S. Senator Kamala Harris ending presidential bid - media reports

First-term U.S. Senator Kamala Harris of California, a rising Democratic Party star and outspoken critic of Republican President Donald Trump's immigration policies, will end her bid in the 2020 presidential race, according to a campaign source.Harris, 55, positioned herself as a unifying candidate who could energize the party's base of young, diverse progressives while also appealing to more moderate voters.Yet after climbing into double digits in opinion polls following a strong debate performance in June, Harris slid out of the top tier in recent months and lags behind leading candidates' fundraising hauls.