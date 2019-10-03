Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

U.S. State Department backs missile sale to Ukraine

By REUTERS
October 3, 2019 22:15
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

    The U.S. State Department has approved a possible military sale of 150 Raytheon Co Javelin missiles and related equipment worth up to $39.2 million to Ukraine, the Defense Department said in a statement on Thursday.

The missiles were mentioned in a July 25 call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that has prompted congressional impeachment inquiry into Trump.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 3, 2019
Ecuador declares state of emergency amid protests

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings