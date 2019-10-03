U.S. State Department backs missile sale to Ukraine

The U.S. State Department has approved a possible military sale of 150 Raytheon Co Javelin missiles and related equipment worth up to $39.2 million to Ukraine, the Defense Department said in a statement on Thursday.



The missiles were mentioned in a July 25 call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that has prompted congressional impeachment inquiry into Trump.

