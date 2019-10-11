Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

U.S. appeals court upholds subpoena seeking Trump's accounting records

By REUTERS
October 11, 2019 17:21
 WASHINGTON - A U.S. appeals court on Friday backed a U.S. House of Representatives request for President Donald Trump's financial records, rejecting an appeal by the president to block his accounting firm from handing over any information.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, in a 2-1 decision, affirmed a lower court decision that the House subpoena to Mazars LLP was valid.


