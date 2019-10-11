U.S. appeals court upholds subpoena seeking Trump's accounting records

WASHINGTON - A U.S. appeals court on Friday backed a U.S. House of Representatives request for President Donald Trump's financial records, rejecting an appeal by the president to block his accounting firm from handing over any information.



The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, in a 2-1 decision, affirmed a lower court decision that the House subpoena to Mazars LLP was valid.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });